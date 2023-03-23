Captain Lee Rosbach sets the record straight on leaving Below Deck and Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach has set the record straight on claims that he’s leaving Below Deck and Bravo after a decade.

This week marked the finale of Below Deck Season 10, which left Captain Lee’s future on the show up in the air.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Captain Lee was not asked back for Below Deck Season 11, with Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over the OG show.

Captain Lee has previously teased his future on the show, giving no indication he was leaving.

Ahead of the finale, the stud of the sea once again reacted to the rumors and the upcoming Watch What Happens Live special, which is supposed to serve as a goodbye that also honors him.

Now Captain Lee has come out and shared where he stands with Bravo and his Below Deck future.

Is Captain Lee Rosbach leaving Below Deck?

The other day, Captain Lee stopped by The Paul Castronovo Show to speak with his friend Paul. It didn’t take long for Captain Lee’s future on Below Deck to be brought up.

Paul discussed People magazine doing a write-up that Captain Lee was leaving Below Deck.

“That People piece, I wasn’t even there for that. They just pulled a bunch of stuff,” Captain Lee expressed.

It was a sentiment he had previously shared on Twitter, reiterating he did not speak with the outlet.

Paul asked Captain Lee if he had a job next year, and the answer wasn’t quite so simple.

“I’ve got a job. I don’t know exactly what. I’ll be doing, but I definitely have a job,” the captain stated before adding, “Bravo has never confirmed that I’m not going to be on Below Deck yet. So, I don’t know what their game plan is.”

Captain Lee also confirmed that he still has a deal with Bravo. However, he played it very coy, without sharing specifics or details.

What else has Captain Lee said about his Bravo and Below Deck future?

After the Season 10 finale, Captain Lee used Twitter to share a message with fans giving them hope that things aren’t as they seem with him and Below Deck.

“Well that’s a wrap on another season, I enjoyed this season but last two charters were special. Thanks to all who tuned in tonight, you know the drill, gym in the am and to anyone I missed, catch you on the flip side. Don’t read too much into anything, We’ll continue to have fun,” he tweeted.

The captain also responded to a tweet declaring Captain Lee would not be on the show anymore. After all, Captain Lee has never said such a thing.

As for what all of this means, only time will tell. Perhaps Captain Lee Rosbach will be doing a new show for Bravo and leaving Below Deck.

We do know that Below Deck Season 11 has been filmed, and the captain did not indicate he was or was not a part of it.

There’s no question that Captain Lee certainly knows what’s going on, but at this time, he’s not telling.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.