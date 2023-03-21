Ben and Camille from Below Deck: What happened in the Dominican Republic?

Below Deck Season 10 stars Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb spent some time together in the Dominican Republic.

Camille didn’t last the entire season after Captain Sandy Yawn fired her.

However, Ben couldn’t get Camille out of his mind, even when stew Leigh-Ann Smith tempted him.

When the cameras stopped rolling, Camille and Ben headed to the DR for a little rest, relaxation, and get-to-know-you time.

Like most boatmances, these two didn’t go the distance, with Ben weighing in on their relationship in January.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the season comes to an end, though, Ben’s spilling some tea on his time in the Dominican Republic with Camille and how he truly felt about her.

Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb head to the Dominican Republic

After saying goodbye to Below Deck Season 10, Ben took to Instagram today to give an update on his time with Camille. Ben didn’t hold back gushing over her and their brief yet meaningful relationship.

In a video, Ben shared a lot of his trip with Camille, kicking it off with his plane ride to the DR. They enjoyed many drinks and quality time together as the two had a lot of fun in the sun.

“Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 was something we both needed to say the least, we genuinely had a spark comparable to that of a primary school crush. Sadly soon after we decided that this wasn’t meant to be and being honest that was a very tough pill to swallow,” he began his lengthy caption.

The deckhand went on to once again reiterate that he and Camille are no longer together. Ben admitted if things had worked out, it would have been like a fairytale.

Despite what the naysayers think, Ben said the two did fall in love. He also had some advice to give his followers.

“My advice to anyone out there is to follow your heart in any direction is may lead even if you know it may hurt, because that makes you….. you…. At the end of the day! Always with love Ben & Camille ❤️🫶🏼,” the IG post ended.

More about Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb

Ben shared a second picture on social media to reiterate the experience he had with Camille when the cameras stopped rolling.

“Camille and I spent 10 days in the Dominican Republic and honestly, I fell in love with this wild spark ❤️ @belowdeckbravo #belowdeck,” Ben shared.

Another Below Deck couple bites the dust, and it shouldn’t really surprise anyone. Ben Willoughby has nothing but love for Camille Lamb as Below Deck wraps up another season.

Thankfully Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is on the horizon. Based on the trailer, it’s going to be another crazy shenanigan-filled season.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.