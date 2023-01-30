Are Ben and Camille from Below Deck still together? That’s a question on Below Deck fans’ minds now that Camille Lamb has been fired and left the St. David luxury yacht.

Despite only knowing each other for a couple of weeks, deckhand Ben Willoughby and deck/stew Camille grew incredibly close.

However, Captain Sandy Yawn firing Camille put a damper on their romance and left Ben feeling blue on the show.

The mi-season trailer showed Ben and Camille reuniting as she joined the St. David crew for a night out.

It’s been nearly a year since Below Deck Season 10 was filmed, which raises the question of whether the boatmance is the real deal or a fling.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby weighs in on Camille Lamb relationship

Ben recently stopped by the Above Deck podcast to chat about all things Below Deck. It didn’t take long for his relationship with Camille to be discussed.

The deckhand admitted their boatmance was a hot topic for Below Deck Season 10. Ben shared that the spark between them was strong while also comparing it to a romantic movie that questions the realness of relationships.

“It was so awesome to be in that moment with her. We genuinely just had each other on this boat because she went through a really hard time, and I think she leaned on my shoulder for that,” he expressed.

Ben stopped short of giving away any other details. As Below Deck fans know from the mid-season trailer, a new crewmember turns out to be one of Ben’s old flames. While he didn’t address that either, Ben did tease there’s so much more to his story coming up on the hit-yachting show.

Are Ben and Camille from Below Deck still together?

Neither Camille nor Ben’s Instagram give any indication of their current relationship status. They have each posted pictures together to promote the show, but that’s the extent of their posting about each other.

It doesn’t appear that either of them is in a new relationship, which could indicate they are still together. Then again, that might be a ploy to keep Below Deck fans guessing until Season 10 ends.

Ben and Camille are doing a great job of keeping it a secret if they are still an item. The two of them have not even been in the same location recently, or at least that’s what social media indicates.

Odds are Camille and Ben are not together today. Below Deck, romances tend to go bust very quickly.

Only time will tell if Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb are still together. The fact that Ben spoke so highly about Camille does bode well for them at least being friends today, though.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.