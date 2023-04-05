Hayley De Sola Pinto dishes Captain Lee rumors, no Season 10 reunion, and more Below Deck tea

Below Deck beauty Hayley De Sola Pinto answered some fan questions after Season 10 came to an end with no reunion and a major rumor.

Hayley was a standout on Below Deck Season 10 — that’s for sure.

The red-haired maven managed to stay out of the drama while also entertaining viewers with her witty one-liners and charm.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for Hayley. She even spent time in New York City with her co-star Tyler Walker to promote the end of the season.

Hayley also took time to get real about some hot topics surrounding Below Deck.

In true Hayley fashion, she was brutally honest while also being quite funny.

Hayley De Sola Pinto talks Captain Lee Rosbach rumors

The other day, Hayley appeared on the Domenick Nati Show to chat about her stint on the hit Bravo show. Hayley was asked a couple of questions about Captain Lee Rosbach, which included the rumors that he won’t be back for Below Deck Season 11.

“That’s what you see in the media, so that’s what I assume. But I would say. For Captain Lee, never say never. That’s what I would say about that. I wouldn’t believe everything that I would see, you know. Because anything can happen,” she responded in regards to the stud of the sea retiring.

Hayley went on to explain that she’s only seen stuff on social media, so she’s kind of taking the speculation with a grain of salt.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee has set the record straight on that hot topic too.

There was no Below Deck Season 10 reunion show this year, which was a huge shock and surprise considering the season. The reunion was something Hayley hoped for too.

Below Deck star Hayley De Sola Pinto talks Season 10 reunion

A reason for not having a Below Deck Season 10 reunion was never revealed. However, Alissa Humber shared it was canceled due to scheduling issues.

Hayley has a different side of the story, declaring she doesn’t know why it was canceled.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. It would have been a bloody good reunion, though. I tell you that. It would have been really good. Like, definitely one to watch, wouldn’t it?” Hayley expressed. “A lot of stuff happened in our season, you know. The two girls getting fired. The captain change. I think it would have been a fantastic reunion.”

Hayley did admit the cast was contacted about the reunion not filming but reiterated that she doesn’t know why it went down that way.

It’s been over a year since Hayley De Sola Pinto filmed Below Deck, and she’s still relishing the experience.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.