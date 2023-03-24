Below Deck Season 11: Here’s everything we know so far

Below Deck fans are already missing the show even though Season 10 just ended its Bravo run this week.

There’s already plenty of buzz about Season 11 of the hit-yachting show, including who will captain the ship.

Bravo has yet to officially confirm the upcoming season, but considering the success of the show, it’s a given that Below Deck will return.

It’s no secret that the Below Deck series films months in advance. The upcoming season of the OG series is no exception.

Below Deck always kicks off filming in February, lasting for six weeks and normally wrapping up sometime in March.

Instagram account @BelowDeckSailing shared a post confirming that Season 11 has wrapped filming.

What else do we know about Below Deck Season 11?

Rumors have been swirling that Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge will take over the OG show after Captain Lee Rosbach was allegedly not asked back.

Monsters and Critics reported yesterday that Captain Lee has addressed the speculation that he won’t return for Season 11, and his response only brings more questions.

Chief stew Fraser Olender will be back in charge of the interior crew for his second season. This will make it Fraser’s third season on the show.

The rest of the cast remains a mystery, but one thing is for sure — Chef Rachel Hargrove won’t be back as she has cut ties with Below Deck and Bravo.

Season 11 was filmed in the Caribbean, which has become a staple for the show, other than for Season 6 and Season 7 when Below Deck was forced to change locations due to hurricane damage in the Caribbean.

When will Below Deck Season 11 premiere?

Below Deck fans have a long wait to find out who will be appearing in Season 11. The OG series won’t be back until the fall, likely in late October or November, based on previous years.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 kicks off next month. The sailing series will run until the beginning of the summer, with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premiering after.

Although it has not been confirmed, Below Deck Adventure Season 2 is happening, too, with a call for charter guests going out earlier this year. If the rumors of Captain Kerry’s taking over Below Deck are true, that means a new captain would helm the spin-off.

There are a lot of questions surrounding Below Deck Season 11, and the answers aren’t coming for quite a while.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.