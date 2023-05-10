RHONJ viewers are convinced that Luis Ruelas is a ‘real life villain’

If The Real Housewives of New Jersey was a Marvel movie, then Luis Ruelas would play the role of “villain,” and he’s been leaning into that for the past few episodes.

Those aren’t my words by the way, that’s what viewers are saying now that Teresa Giudice’s yoga-loving beau has unlocked a different side to his character.

The calm, peace-loving person that was the voice of reason in the feud between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga has disappeared, poof, just like that.

Viewers took notice after a hot mic moment showed Luis in a new light last week as he plotted to invite all the RHONJ cast to a wedding-related event, but wanted to deliberately exclude Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Luis had no idea that the cameras were rolling because — on camera — he’s made it clear that he wanted Joe and Melissa involved and included in their lives.

However, this week the mask fell off completely, and it revealed a red-faced and angry Luis spewing hate from his love bubble.

RHONJ viewers say Luis Ruelas is the real villain

Luis surprised many people with his angry tirade aimed at Joe Gorga in the latest episode, and they’ve dubbed him a villain.

Initially, he got a pat on the back for trying to mend the longstanding rift between Teresa and her brother, but now it seems he’s only making things worse.

After the scene played out last night people took to Instagram to call out the New Jersey businessman.

“Luis is seriously a real life villain, anyone who ever questioned his impact on Teresa’s life should have clarity after this past episode…” said one commenter.

“Luis is the villain,” reiterated someone else.

Another viewer wrote “Louis is straight joker scary. It’s so crazy these looks he’s giving this season.”

Someone else said, “Louie looks like the Joker and it’s terrifying.”

Luis Ruelas says he’s ‘ready to react’ in tense RHONJ scene

My heart is still pounding from the intense scene between Luis and Teresa last night because now the gloves are off.

Luis is no longer trying to remain calm for the cameras or make peace with Joe and Melissa and he made that very clear last night.

“I’m not gonna deal with it, I’m ready to react,” Luis told Teresa during the tense bedroom scene where they discussed seeing Joe and Melissa at the upcoming finale party.

“I’m not gonna take his s**t anymore…” he added during the lengthy rant, before making another jaw-dropping statement, “I don’t even want your brother coming to my wedding.”

Well, Luis got his wish because we already know that Joe and Melissa opted to skip the lavish August 2022 nuptials. But tell us, has your opinion of Luis Ruelas changed since watching the last two episodes?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.