RHONJ: Luis Ruelas threatens to ‘f**king punch’ Joe Gorga in new Season 13 trailer

In a new Season 13 trailer, Louie Ruelas (left) threatens to “f**king punch” Joe Gorga (right). Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back for a new season – and more Jersey than ever.

On Wednesday, Bravo released the first trailer for RHONJ Season 13, which promised some truly explosive drama.

One scene showed a confrontation between Joe Gorga and his brother-in-law, sister Teresa Giudice’s new husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who threaten to get physical.

“Shut the f**k up!” Joe could be heard shouting, as Louie told Teresa, “I’m gonna f**king punch him in the face, ‘cause I got nothing to f**king lose.”

Louie then stood up and charged toward Joe. The trailer faded out as the two men faced each other, while a woman could be heard screaming in the background, “Oh my God!”

The ongoing feud between the two couples apparently escalates throughout the new season of RHONJ, as the trailer shows several scenes of them fighting in different locations.

RHONJ trailer promises explosive drama

Per the trailer, another fight broke out when Teresa accused the Gorgas of being unhappy in their marriage.

“I don’t think you guys are happy,” she told the couple, causing both Joe and Melissa to instantly turn on her.

“What do I need to prove to you?” Melissa demanded while Joe put his feelings more bluntly, telling his sister, “f**k you!”

Behind the Gorgas’ feud with Teresa Giudice

The current feud between the two couples publicly started last August, when the Gorgas opted not to attend Teresa and Louie’s wedding.

During filming for the Season 13 finale of RHONJ, an explosive fight reportedly broke out between the two women. Tensions boiled over when Teresa, 50, brought up rumors that her sister-in-law, 43, had had an affair with her longtime friend, Nick Barrotta.

At the time, a source told Page Six the cheating allegations were “ridiculous,” adding that the Gorgas were “laughing about” the rumor.

Season 13 of RHONJ promises a behind-the-scenes look into the drama that led to the couples’ feud, including an argument between Louie and Joe over the Gorgas’ role – or lack thereof – in his and Teresa’s wedding.

At an RHONJ husbands’ dinner, Joe seemed to take issue with Louie over Teresa declining to make Melissa a bridesmaid.

“My wife’s not in the f**king wedding. F**k you!” Joe shouted, before threatening to “break” his “f**king balls.” Louie shouted back, “Go ahead!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres February 7.