RHONJ Season 13 premiere date, trailer, cast and everything else you need to know

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for Season 13.

Filming wrapped in August, and since then, viewers have been anxious to see what went down between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

It’s been rumored that this season would bring back the feel of old Jersey seasons, and based on the trailer, it looks like that is the case.

Last month, Teresa hinted she knew when the season would premiere, choosing February 7. That is exactly when The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return to Bravo.

Dolores Catania shared the trailer on her Instagram, and some of the other women got other cuts of the show.

She captioned the post, “From our #RHONJ family to yours here’s a special holiday treat for you all 🎁❤️ the season 13 trailer, Jersey is back February 7th💋”

Relationships are tested during Season 13 of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers want to know what caused the Gorgas not to attend Teresa’s August wedding.

In a scene in the trailer (shared above), Joe Gorga confronts Luis Ruelas about Melissa Gorga not being part of the wedding and seemingly reveals he wasn’t asked to be a part of the celebration either. It was clear the guys were drinking, but it got heated and escalated quickly.

The altercation that changed everything reportedly happened when the season finale was filmed and may have something to do with the rumors that Melissa was caught making out with someone who wasn’t Joe. Jennifer Aydin is seen telling one of the new women, Danielle Cabral, the information about Melissa.

There’s been some indication that Frank Catania has him missing his ex-wife, Dolores. Will he spend the season dreading what could have been with the mother of his children?

Three new faces

Season 13 is coming in hot, with three new women being added to the group. Danielle Cabral is the blonde added to the cast. She appears to be team Teresa and Jennifer in the trailer, and Margaret Josephs revealed she was like Teresa’s “lap dog.” She has two children and is an original New Yorker, though she has been in Jersey for several years.

Rachel Fuda is the other full-time Houswife joining the group. She is staunchly team Melissa and Margaret. This is interesting because she had a similar situation with her brother that Teresa and Joe are dealing with. Her advice must fall on deaf ears because the siblings have yet to make up.

And rounding out the group’s new “friend of” role is Jennifer Fessler. She is one of Margaret’s friends who joined the show due to her recommendation. Obviously, her loyalty lies with Marge, but will she be able to handle the other women?

Teresa Giudice’s wedding closes Season 13

In another variation of the Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, viewers see some of Teresa Giudice’s wedding. It was shared by Melissa Gorga (above).

This time it shows some of the scenes from the decade party that was hosted, where it looks like Joe and Luis had an altercation as the former is being held back as partygoers look on.

Melissa is also seen yelling about being the “bad guy.” She is chronically to blame for things happening on the show, whether they are her fault or not.

It looks like this season will be wild and bring back some of the drama and moments older seasons of the show had.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.