Margaret Josephs calls RHONJ newbie Teresa Giudice’s ‘new lapdog’

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs made fun of one of the RHONJ newbies, and called her a ‘lap dog.’ Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret Josephs did not hold back recently when she was asked her opinion about some of Teresa Giudice’s friends.

It all started when two interviewers asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star what she thought of Jennifer Aydin’s allegiance to Teresa.

They also asked if she thought that Jennifer would be on an island by herself if her relationship with Teresa suffered at any point.

Margaret pointed out that she felt like their friendship was already one-sided, with Jennifer giving more. So, if ever the RHONJ OG and she had a falling out, she would be alone in the cast.

Jackie Goldschneider, who was also on the panel, began to answer saying, “No” as she looked to Margaret.

Margaret continued, “No, because there’s a new lapdog in town.”

Jackie Goldschneider says RHONJ newbie ‘needs a bath’

The interviewer Danny Murphy joked that he hoped it was a rescue. Margaret said that she thought so. While Jackie quipped, “she needs a bath.”

Maybe both RHONJ stars realized they went too far because they said that they were just being shady and joking. However, most people realized they were probably talking about Danielle Cabral.

Danielle joined the franchise in Season 13 and the rumor mill is saying that she’ll be a full-time Housewife. Jackie, on the other hand, is confirmed to have been demoted to a Friend-of for the show’s upcoming season.

Danielle Cabral is team Teresa Giudice

Danielle hung out a lot with Teresa and Jennifer. She was on team Teresa when The OG appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

The newbie was at the viewing party that Jennifer hosted for the premiere.

She also went to see Teresa dance live on the week she got eliminated. They also have pictures together on social media and seem to share a genuine friendship.

Judging by Margaret’s comments, it seems like she and Danielle won’t see eye to eye in the new season.

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice got into it

Recently, Teresa alluded on her podcast, Namaste B$tches to an altercation she had with Margaret. She said she wished that she didn’t do what she did and that she could have handled the situation better.

Her husband, Luis Ruelas, agreed and said that it wasn’t Margaret’s fault. Teresa said she knew but that she was very protective of Luis.

Margaret and Teresa are friendlier and seem to be working on their issues. The Tuna Fish Budget, Caviar Dreams author attended Teresa’s wedding in August despite her good friends Melissa and Joe Gorga skipping the event.

Margaret said she wanted to show Teresa support, but that she felt bad being there while Melissa and Joe weren’t, so she didn’t stay long.

Fans of the RHONJ will have to wait for the show to air to have more context on what happened.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.