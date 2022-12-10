Melissa Gorga calls RHONJ Season 13 ‘slow burn,’ says she’s ‘hopeful’ about reconciliation with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga opened up about what to expect during RHONJ Season 13 and where she hopes to get in her relationship with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga hints that there is plenty of drama to come once the new season of the show drops.

As longtime viewers are aware, there has been constant and relentless family drama between Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Though they’ve long held resentment against one another, it turns out Melissa hasn’t completely given up on the idea of reconciling with Teresa and getting their friendship back on track.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Melissa and her husband, Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, did not attend her August wedding to her new husband, Luis Ruelas.

The elaborate event was one for the memory books. However, given the painful drama between them, Melissa and Joe weren’t part of the special day.

While speaking on what to expect as Season 13 unfolds, Melissa expressed her optimism in setting things right, though her RHONJ co-stars don’t seem to agree.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga talks’ slow burn’ of Season 13

While talking to Us Weekly, Melissa shared that Season 13 is bound to feel familiar to fans who have watched past seasons.

“That’s what’s unfortunate about it,” Melissa confessed.

The outlet further asked if Melissa thought watching the upcoming season may help her strained relationship with Teresa since it will allow them to see each other’s perspective during the confessionals.

“I always hope it’s gonna help and I truly do from all angles, but sometimes it doesn’t because we end up on that couch in the reunion wanting to go crazy,” she added.

Melissa further elaborated that Season 13 will be a “slow burn” for fans before the drama really kicks in.

Melissa’s RHONJ co-stars weigh in on possibility of reconciliation with Teresa

Melissa’s co-stars were asked about the chances that she may soon find a peaceful relationship with Teresa, and as it turns out, they aren’t as optimistic as she is.

Margaret Joseph weighed in and said, “To be seen, maybe.”

“Truthfully, I don’t know,” Margaret’s husband, Joe Benigno, agreed.

As for co-star Jackie Goldschneider, she revealed that she had zero faith that the new season would bring them together in any way. In fact, she admitted she has “100 percent confidence” that it won’t change anything between them.

Adding to Melissa’s comments that Season 13 is bound to be a slow burn, Margaret further teased, “I never thought it was going to explode the way that it did.”

She noted that adding the new Housewives also helped breathe some further life into the series.

Viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.