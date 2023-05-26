Here’s why Danielle Cabral has no regrets about spilling the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor

Danielle Cabral has had some time to reflect on her part in the dramatic season finale, but so far, she has no regrets.

She recently dished about her first season as a Bravo Housewife and the scene everyone is still discussing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie is still getting backlash for choosing the finale party to drop the bomb on Melissa Gorga about the cheating rumor.

However, Danielle has no guilt for her actions, and as a matter of fact, she reasoned that she did all the parties involved a favor. They would include Joe and Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and her now husband, Luis Ruelas.

The cheating rumor was the tipping point for their already rocky family dynamic because once Danielle spilled the tea, the floodgates were open.

We don’t need to rehash everything since it’s still fresh in our minds, but ultimately after that night, Joe and Melissa decided to skip Teresa and Luis’ wedding — although Luis admittedly didn’t want them there anyway.

That’s what Danielle meant when she said she did everyone a favor by putting it all out there.

Danielle Cabral gets honest about the RHONJ season finale

Danielle Cabral has wrapped a very challenging first season, but she still has to get through the three-part reunion, and then she can relax.

Until then, however, she’s having fun doing press for the show, and the 37-year-old recently sat down with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

Her big Season 13 finale moment was a topic of conversation, and Danielle got honest about whether or not she regrets her actions.

“I don’t regret it…I’ve questioned it, but I don’t regret it because I genuinely did not know it was gonna go down the way that it did,” said Danielle. “In all honesty, no matter what people wanna say.”

Danielle got blamed for doing Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin’s dirty work since they were to ones who heard the rumor from the jilted ex-friend of Margaret Josephs.

However, Danielle wants people to know that Teresa had nothing to do with her sit-down with Melissa.

Danielle Cabral says she did everyone a favor by spilling the rumor

Despite how things played out, with Teresa Giudice getting the blame, Danielle made it clear that “Teresa was not involved in it at all.”

The Boujie boss said she went through all the worst-case scenarios beforehand and did not imagine that the OG would be blamed for her decision to tell Melissa on camera about the cheating accusation.

“I would never think that to happen, where Teresa would get involved at all… you know what, I think I might’ve done everybody a favor in a way,” reasoned Danielle, who said she doesn’t think Joe and Melissa wanted to go to Teresa’s wedding anyway.

“I might’ve helped them all,” she added.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.