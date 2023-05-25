Danielle Cabral says filming RHONJ was ‘very hard’ and admits ‘I’m happy it’s done’

Danielle Cabral has officially wrapped her first season as a Housewife, and admittedly it was very hard for the newbie who’s now ready for a break.

But, be careful what you ask for Danielle, because sources are saying that the show might be on hiatus for quite some time.

Let’s hope Jersey doesn’t get the RHONY treatment because we saw how that panned out–not well if you ask the cast.

Meanwhile, the network is seemingly at a standstill amid the messy family feud between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas.

Things got very dark this season, and It seems the powers that be are just as confused as we are about who should be axed next season.

Whatever happens next, it’s very likely that Danielle will get another season because she definitely made her mark on viewers. Some have dubbed her their new favorite and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store.

Danielle Cabral admits her first season on RHONJ was very hard

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Nick Galllo and she got honest about her first season.

“You film it right, and then you fester it in your mind for a year, and then you relive it,” explained Danielle. “It was very challenging, I’m not gonna lie, my first year was very hard. I’m happy it’s done.”

The 37-year-old said she’s hoping they get a break before filming resumes, and she’s also hoping that her contract is renewed.

“Hopefully I get to come back,” said Danielle, who confessed that regarding what will happen next season, “Nobody knows anything.”

Danielle Cabral made her mark during her first season

The mom of two shared her personal drama and opened up about the estranged relationship with her brother this season.

However, some of her castmates felt there was more to the story, and when they started to gossip about it, Danielle was livid–but that’s something she needs to get used to, and fast.

She also learned pretty quickly that if you say something to one cast member about another cast member, they’re gonna tell, and that’s exactly what Rachel Fuda did when Danielle spoke about Margaret Josephs behind her back.

That led to a faceoff between Danielle and Rachel and also between her and Margaret, but the Boujie Mama held her ground so she scored some points for that.

However, Danielle’s getting a lot of heat online for betraying Melissa Gorga in the season finale — after dubbing her as a friend, but let’s see if they can sort that out at the reunion.

Meanwhile, Danielle also dished about the downside of being on reality TV, admitting, “Because you’re on reality [TV] it gives people the idea that they can come for you in horrible ways… and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.