Is Danielle Cabral RHONJ’s new favorite Housewife?

Move over Teresa Giudice, step aside Melissa Gorga because there’s a new favorite Housewife in Jersey, and it’s newbie Danielle Cabral.

Now, before you grab those juicy tomatoes and start tossing them at my head, just know that I’m only sharing what the viewers have been saying.

Season 13 is over and Danielle definitely made a mark–more so than the other new additions Jenn Fessler and Rachel Fuda.

Furthermore, after the dramatic finale episode, Danielle’s name is on the tip of everyone’s tongue whether you love her or hate her.

Yes, the newbie is getting some heat online for the bomb she dropped in the finale — or at least thought she was dropping on Melissa regarding the cheating rumor being spread about her.

However, the Boujie Boss is getting plenty of love on social media as well with many people proclaiming that she’s their new favorite.

Danielle Cabral is Jersey’s new favorite Housewife

Danielle Cabral is feeling the love after she finally wrapped her first season as a Jersey Housewife.

This would be the part that Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider would skip over because, while they don’t like the newbie, the viewers sure do.

Danielle doesn’t just have the backing of the Trehuggers thanks to her close friendship with OG Teresa Giudice, but she’s garnered some authentic supporters as well.

We scanned through the Instagram comments on a recent post that Danielle shared online, and the feedback was very consistent.

“You are the BEST addition to RHONJ!” wrote one viewer.

“You are my new favorite housewife!!! You are REAL!!! Love ya!!!” added someone else.

One commenter wrote, “My new favorite housewife!!!”

Another person said, “Ur my favorite on the show.”

There were more comments along those lines, with one viewer telling Danielle, “Love thissss!!!! Definitely one of my favorite housewives! This only makes us love you more queen!🔥😍.”

Someone else said, “I love you so much! Such a great addition to the show.”

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral is making the most of her Housewives status

The New Jersey Housewife is making the most of her Bravolebrity status, and she recently held an event to support small businesses.

Earlier in the season, Danielle had a pop-up shop at Melissa Gorga’s Jersey store Envy by MG to showcase the cute pieces from her Boujie Kidz brand.

Now that Danielle is getting some exposure from her reality TV fame, she’s doing the same for other small businesses with her, Shop Like a Housewife event was a success.

“I created #shoplikeahousewife because supporting small businesses is my absolute passion (being one myself),” wrote Danielle on Instagram.

“I remember sending celebrities beautifully packaged @boujiekidzinc clothes, praying they would shout me out and help support me. Some did, and most did not. I’ll never forget saying, ‘If I make it big, I’ll always show love’….I’m keeping my word,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.