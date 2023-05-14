RHONJ will be put on pause after this season, cast unsure of their fate

The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale is fast approaching, and then the explosive reunion is set to play out.

However, you better soak up these last moments because Jersey is going on a break once the season wraps.

Truthfully, we’re exhausted with the never-ending family dynamic between Teresa Giudice, and Joe and Melissa Gorga, and viewers desperately want an end to the decades-long hamster wheel that we’ve been on.

However, the network will need some time to figure out its next move, so don’t expect the Jersey girls to return anytime soon.

We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what Bravo decides, just know that a major cast shakeup might be on the horizon.

Will Melissa and Joe Gorga get the boot? Or will the OG and her yoga-loving beau get kicked to the curb?

Whatever happens next, the Bravo execs are going to take their sweet time making that decision.

RHONJ is taking a break after season 13

For those of you begging for an end to this exhausting season, just know you’re going miss the Jersey clan when they’re gone.

Sources for All About The Real Housewives say that filming for the new season will not happen in May like it usually does— goodbye summer at the Jersey shore.

Instead, filming could commence in October or even as early as September and continue into the holiday season — sprinkle cookies, baby!

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Bravo did not include RHONJ on their 2023/2024 list, so we figured something was up, and we were right.

The source also claimed the network wants the show to be more “family-oriented,” and yes, we’re just as confused as you are.

I mean, the family-oriented theme has not exactly gone well for the show, so the new plan is to stick to the old plan? The plan that’s not working? The plan that viewers are complaining about? Okay, got it!

Will there be a cast shakeup for Season 14?

Yes, we know that they just had a cast shakeup with newbies Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jenn Fessler hopping on board— I love them all btw.

However, the women may not want to get too comfortable, because, who knows what the network will do next.

Rumors were recently floating around that the entire cast is coming back but don’t believe any of that, it’s too early to tell.

Even Melissa Gorga herself said the network is likely going to wait for the reunion to play out before making cast decisions about who leaves or stays.

Meanwhile, the AllAboutTRH source says everyone on the cast wants to come back, but so far no one “knows if they will return next season or not.”

Do you think RHONJ needs a breather before filming picks up again, and who do you want to see return next season?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.