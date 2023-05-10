RHONJ Season 14 not on Bravo’s renewal list: Is the show going on pause after explosive Season 13

Bravo handed down a lengthy list of renewals on Tuesday, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 was not on it.

The network did announce new seasons for other Real Housewives franchises, including moving The Real Housewives of Miami from Peacock back home to Bravo for Season 6.

Other Real Housewives shows were given a new season order, with a couple of the shows currently filming, like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

That meant that new seasons of Real Housewives spin-offs were either announced or have been revealed to be hitting Bravo airwaves soon.

However, one fan favorite wasn’t on the list, and that was RHONJ.

This comes as an explosive Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey comes to a close, and the reunion looms.

Is the RHONJ going on pause after explosive Season 13?

It’s no secret that tension between Teresa Giudice, her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Things will come to a head in a jaw-dropping Season 13 finale, and based on the teaser New Jersey is bringing the drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen revealed reunion show had him losing it and nearly walking off stage with no resolution between Teresa, Louie, and the Gorgas. In fact, most of the cast has declared there’s no repairing that family rift.

All of this makes filming for a new season challenging. Andy has skirted around what comes next for RHONJ amid this divide, but Bravo leaving the show off the 2023/2024 list does leave one wondering what’s going on.

It could be that pause is coming to reset and reevaluate how to move forward with the next season 0f The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa and Melissa have both indicated they are not going anywhere.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will film together, so a pause could be in order. Bravo did it with The Real Housewives of New York City, which finally returns this summer.

Should The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans worry about Season 14?

The good news is that New Jersey is one of the most popular in the Real Housewives franchise, and Bravo likely won’t be canceling it anytime soon. Perhaps producers are going via The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 route and delaying filming for a few months.

After all, cameras usually begin rolling around Memorial Day to capture the cast at the Jersey Shore. A delay in filming would certainly change that dynamic unless it’s just pushed off a couple of months, but that wouldn’t explain the show being left off Bravo’s renewal list.

What this all means is that RHONJ fans are going to have a long wait to find out what’s really going on with Season 14 of the show. Thankfully there’s a good month of drama before that happens with the Season 13 finale and reunion show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.