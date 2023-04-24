Andy Cohen teases explosive, hate-filled reunion ‘I lost my s**t’

Andy Cohen opened up today about filming the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion.

The show filmed last Thursday, marking the first time Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have been in the same place as Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

It’s no secret that the rift between Teresa and the Gorgas reached epic proportions during Season 13 filming last year.

As the season winds down, RHONJ fans are anxiously waiting to see what happens at the reunion show.

Monsters and Critics previously reported Andy kept fans updated via various videos from filming revealing Teresa had nerves, and Melissa brought receipts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now the Watch What Happens Live host has dished more dirt, and he didn’t have many good things to say, that’s for sure.

Andy Cohen reveals ‘I lost my s**t’ at RHONJ Season 13 reunion

Today via his SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show, Andy dished some The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion dirt. It seems Teresa and Melissa’s hate for each other was off the charts, and no one should be surprised by this news.

“I mean, the gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he expressed.

They both wanted the last word. They wouldn’t let each other speak. It was bad, according to the host. The petty fighting, especially concerning Teresa’s behavior, became too much for Andy, who nearly walked off the stage.

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa; I apologized to her later, I didn’t yell at her, but I think I lost my s**t with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever,” Andy spilled. “I almost walked off at one point.”

Andy related dealing with Teresa to dealing with a toddler, kind of sounding like he might be over the RHONJ OG star.

What else did Andy Cohen say about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion?

Andy shared it was a very long day with only a one-hour lunch break and quick bathroom breaks. The WWHL host also explained there were new allegations made, giving the cast new material to dig into.

That’s good news for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as sometimes the same thing can keep getting brought up on the show and at the reunion.

Overall, the long day drained Andy, with him declaring it was very “monumental and upsetting” and also promising, “It will be very compelling television.”

Andy Cohen’s comments come hot on the heels of reports that Teresa Giudice was unhinged at the reunion.

The wait for the reunion is almost over. Less than a handful of episodes are left in Season 13 of RHONJ, so the reunion should hit Bravo airwaves before the end of May.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays a 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.