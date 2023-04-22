Teresa Giudice ‘unhinged’ and ‘mad at the world’ at RHONJ reunion filming

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was reportedly in rare form last night, as the OG Bravo star reunited with the cast of the show that made her famous.

Last night, fans were on the edge of their seats as pictures and content from the taping of the highly anticipated Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey slowly surfaced.

Teresa tends to shine at reunions, taking on all of her cast members at times.

After all, with her 13th time on the show, Teresa has experience as a housewife.

But this season, things seemed to take a nastier tone, with Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and brother Joe Gorga refusing to attend her August wedding.

And, if new reports are true — things got even nastier at the taping.

Teresa Giudice reportedly ‘unhinged’ and ‘out of control’ at RHONJ reunion

Known for her fiery personality and exciting drama, Teresa’s behavior at the Season 13 reunion taping was no exception.

According to Page Six, Teresa was extremely angry at last night’s reunion.

The sources certainly didn’t seem to be from Teresa’s camp because the comments weren’t favorable.

A few well-placed people described Teresa as “completely unhinged” and “out of control.”

It should be noted that Teresa has had some memorable moments where she seemed “out of control.”

During the Season 2 reunion, Teresa flew into a rage after Danielle Staub made a comment coincidentally about Melissa Gorga.

As a result, Teresa screamed and shoved Andy Cohen in a moment of impressive strength that went viral.

Sources continued to describe Teresa at the Season 13 reunion as “nastier than ever,” complaining about her cuss words. Additionally, she allegedly called Margaret Josephs a “f***ing w***e.”

A source even went so far as to call Teresa “mad at the world.”

More Season 13 reunion taping drama

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Season 13 reunion was filled with tea.

Andy posted from the reunion taping and appeared concerned about a possible altercation between the RHONJ husbands.

As sources told Page Six, Andy was allegedly incredibly frustrated with Teresa.

However, another source close to Andy painted a slightly different picture. That insider said Andy wasn’t “any more frustrated with [Teresa] than with the situation as a whole.”

It remains unclear whether all of Teresa’s heightened emotions reflected personal developments outside the show or if watching back to Season 13 caused further upset.

Whatever Teresa’s reasons may have been, one thing’s for sure – the Season 13 reunion night of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will go down in history as one unforgettable night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.