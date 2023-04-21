RHONJ Season 13 reunion news: Teresa Giudice’s nerves, Melissa Gorga has receipts and more details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion was filmed yesterday, and thanks to Andy Cohen, some teasers have come to light.

There’s no question that RHONJ reunion shows are filled with stress, yelling, screaming, and drama.

Season 13 is a whole different ballgame because of the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

The Gorgas and Teresa have been estranged since the end of filming Season 13, which led to Melissa and Joe Gorga skipping Tre’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Things got so bad that at BravoCon, two separate RHONJ panels took place to keep the two couples apart.

That won’t be the case at the Season 13 reunion show, as Andy spilled some tea, and Bravo has released the seating chart.

Andy Cohen teases Teresa Giudice’s nerves and Melissa Gorga’s receipts

Taking to his Instagram Stories yesterday, Andy did a little check-in with his followers from The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 taping.

Andy was only featured in the footage, but it quickly became clear that Teresa and Melissa were near him.

The Watch What Happens Live host kicked things off by asking Teresa how she was feeling, with Tre admitting she was nervous. At one point, Andy even felt her heart beating fast.

Melissa was feeling good at this point and admitted she found some receipts to bring to the table.

This prompted Andy to admit the group was coming back from lunch, and it was time to get into the jungle, something Teresa didn’t want to do. Andy made it clear, though, that it was happening.

The Instagram account @bravobygays shared the footage.

RHONJ Season 13 seating chart and the husbands

Later, Andy did another Instagram Story share to reveal that it was 6:30 p.m. and filming was on break to bring out all the house husbands. Andy revealed this was one of the crazier reunions and shared his fear about potentially having to “get in between some people.”

The video cut off quickly when Andy saw Joe, spilling that the host needed to go talk to him.

A seating chart for the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion was leaked. It should come as no surprise that Melissa and Teresa were on either side of Andy.

Next to Melissa was Margaret Josephs, then Rachel Fuda. On Teresa’s side, it went Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Cabral.

Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider were not featured on the seating chart. They are both considered “friends of” so they may not be attending.

All of the husbands were in attendance, as well as Dolores’ ex, Frank Catania. Joe Gorga and Margaret’s husband, Joe Benigno, used social media to declare the reunion has “never been this dirty.”

Less than a handful of episodes remain in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, with the best yet to come. The reunion is set to air right after and will no doubt be multiple parts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.