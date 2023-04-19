RHONJ cast sound off on Teresa Giudice’s ‘uncomfortable moment’ from latest episode

Teresa Giudice put her foot in her mouth when she mentioned Melissa and Joe Gorga’s daughter in the latest episode, and now her castmates are sounding off.

Things took an uncomfortable turn as the women continued their cast trip in Ireland, but as usual, the drama between Melissa and Teresa reared its ugly head.

This time it was newbie Rachel Fuda who asked about the relationship between Teresa’s kids and Melissa’s kids amid their family feud.

Teresa claimed that the kids were close but that things changed when Joe and Melissa’s daughter Antonia skipped out on her daughter Milania’s Sweet 16 party.

“Milania was so hurt that Antonia didn’t go to her sweet 16,” said Teresa–despite Melissa telling her not to go there.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, during Teresa’s chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the OG said she felt it was a calculated move on Rachel’s part to ask a question about the kids.

“That was so calculated. I shouldn’t even answer that question,” said Teresa. “Why would she ask me if our kids are close and not ask Melissa who she’s really close with? Rachel, she already knows the answer to that!”

Melissa Gorga tells Teresa Giudice to leave the kids out of it

Melissa had a lot to say about her sister-in-law’s decision to mention her daughter, and she certainly wasn’t pleased about that.

“I looked at her before she could really say it and told her not to go there. Don’t drag our kids into it,” said Melissa. “Pick on me. There’s no reason to pick on Antonia.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Fuda, who was with Melissa on the After Show, said she had no ill intent in asking the question.

“If I had any inkling that I thought it was going to hurt your relationship more, I would have never asked it,” she told Melissa.

Additionally, Melissa’s bestie, Jackie Goldschneider, who’s seen a lot of the drama between the two women firsthand, also chimed in on the situation.

“That was one of the most uncomfortable moments I’ve had in Housewife history,” declared Jackie.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice doubles down on her comment

Teresa had a lot more to say about the decision to drag her niece Antonia Gorga into the conversation last night, and not surprisingly, she’s not backing down.

The mom of four doubled down on her comment and claimed that what she said in Ireland was true.

“I just said that Milania was really hurt that Antonia didn’t go to her Sweet 16. Why are you so bothered by it? It’s the truth. Does the truth hurt?” said Teresa.

The 50-year-old continued to talk about the situation between the cousins adding that her daughter was “so hurt” by Antonia’s actions.

Check out the video below to hear what the RHONJ cast had to say about the uncomfortable moment.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.