Teresa Giudice slams Joe and Melissa Gorga: ‘If anything we put food on their table’

Teresa Giudice is hitting back at claims made by her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, which claimed that the Gorgas helped her family when she was in prison.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke out in a recent interview and threw shade at the Gorgas for claiming they put food on her family’s table while she was away.

Teresa clapped back and explained that, if anything, it was the other way around.

The OG’s two eldest daughters Gia and Gabriella Giudice are also embroiled in the family drama after they spoke out in a recent episode and denied the Gorga’s claims that they were there for them while Teresa was locked up.

According to the girls, their aunt and uncle only showed up when the Bravo cameras were there. While Joe and Melissa are upset by their nieces chiming in, Teresa thinks it was the Gorgas who brought the kids into it.

“They made them part of it by saying that they put food on our table, which they didn’t,” said Teresa. “If anything, we put food on their table. The show was called Teresa Checks In, so if anything, I put food on their table. Let’s get that straight!”

What did RHONJ stars Joe and Melissa Gorga say?

This all started when Joe and Melissa talked about how they were there for Teresa’s four girls on her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga.

So what did the Gorgas say exactly? In the episode titled, Say it ain’t so Joe, they discussed the heated Season 12 reunion, where Joe walked off the stage after a confrontation with his sister.

However, Joe said instead of bashing him, Teresa should be thankful for everything he and Melissa did while she was in prison.

“How about ‘thank you,’ because when she’s in prison Joe [Giudice] wasn’t working at all either, so they had no income,” said Joe. “If we weren’t on the show their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had.”

Melissa backed up the claims and added that Joe Giudice needed to make money on the show and needed “someone to film with, and here we were that jumped in.”

Teresa Giudice says her brother Joe Gorga only visited her once

The Real Housewives of New Jersey continued to slam her brother during her appearance on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

The mom of four revealed that during her time in prison, her brother only came to see her once, and she believes he had a motive.

“My brother came to see me one time, and guess why? The cameras were rolling,” said Teresa. “He got paid for it. He didn’t come any other time.”

It’s a claim that Teresa’s daughters have also made about Joe and Melissa, noting in Episode 3, that their aunt and uncle only showed up when the cameras were there.

At the time, RHONJ was on pause while the OG was away and they filmed the three-part special, Teresa Checks In. It chronicled the lives of Joe Giudice and his four girls as they tried to carry on with life amid their mother’s absence.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.