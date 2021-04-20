RHONJ spoiler: Melissa Gorga embarrasses teenage daughter Antonia by having the sex talk on camera

Melissa Gorga says that her talk with her daughter Antonia could have been more successful in a confessional. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga embarrasses her teenage daughter Antonia by having the sex talk on-camera, causing the young woman to storm off.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star approached the delicate subject with her 15-year-old daughter while they worked together at Melissa’s retail store, Envy.

“By the way,” Melissa begins the discussion, “are you still with your boyfriend?”

“Did you break up?” she asked.

“Are you taking a break?” Melissa continued.

Antonia responded, “I’m not talking about that.”

It was then that Melissa addressed the elephant in the room, as shown in clip below.

Melissa tried to approach the topic but Antonia didn’t want to hear it

Melissa Gorga tries to have a talk about sex with daughter Antonia but it does not go the way she planned. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa told her daughter that her own mother didn’t talk to her about anything including boys and sex.

This caused Antonia to raise her eyebrows at her mother. Melissa tried to play it cool as she nervously tossed her hair and continued to move hangers back and forth.

“I’m serious,” she said as Antonia rolled her eyes and walked away.

“Where are you going?” Melissa asked.

She then asked her daughter if she’s had sex yet. Antonia responded no.

Antonia grew angry after she learned that Melissa had asked younger family members about Antonia’s private life.

“Why do you need to know information about my life!” the 15-year-old yelled.

Melissa tried to defend her actions

Antonia Gorga became more upset as Melissa continued to try and approach the topic, eventually storming out of the room. Pic credit: Bravo

As Antonia’s mood changed, Melissa said that she asked because she was concerned about her.

The RHONJ star admitted that her daughter was very mature and was not trying to treat her like a child. However, she needed to know that Antonia knew that she could get pregnant and that no one should ever touch her without protection.

Antonia grew angrier at her mother’s good intentions, telling her to “please stop.”

Melissa commented on certain parts of her daughter’s body which she said were private and that no one should see or touch.

This was when Antonia stormed out and told her mother she had to use the bathroom “for 50 minutes.”

Melissa continued by telling her daughter she needed to hear what she had to say and that she had to be strong enough to make the right decisions.

In a sit-down where Melissa wore a stunning bronze-colored, low-cut dress, she said she hoped that her talk with her daughter would have been more successful.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.