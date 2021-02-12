RHONJ: Melissa Gorga says husband Joe Gorga is having a hard time with their 15-year-old daughter dating

Melissa and Joe Gorga have different mindsets when it comes to raising teenagers. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga admits that Joe has some old-fashioned thoughts that she thinks he needs to get over when it comes to his 15-year-old daughter, Antonia.

Melissa explains to Us Weekly that she knows it’s the right time to talk to Antonia about dating, but Joe can’t bring himself to do it.

“He just doesn’t get it,” Melissa vents. “He just looks at us all cross-eyed, like, every time we talk about anything with Antonia and a boy. The fact that she’s a sophomore. Hello? This is when it happens and the sex talk happens. It’s just a real-life thing. He gasped for air, he can’t even say the word. It’s so ridiculous.”

Melissa even mentions that she thinks Joe is out of touch with today’s gender norms.

She adds, “I’m like, ‘Joe, I don’t know what generation or world you think we’re living in, but you better, like, bring it together here because this is not how the world is right now.’”

Melissa and Joe’s marriage is struggling

Melissa also tells Us Weekly that she and Joe are fighting for their marriage and viewers will witness that on the show.

Melissa explains that Joe has “envy” when it comes to her pursuing her career and embracing a new sense of independence. She claims that Joe is not a fan of change and that she has grown a lot since they first got married.

Melissa adds that filming a reality TV show has taken a toll on their marriage and she feels fortunate that their marriage had so many good years while they were filming the show.

Additionally, the Season 11 trailer has teased plenty of drama between the couple.

During the trailer, Teresa even implies that Melissa might be cheating on Joe or at the very least, have a wandering eye.

Joe Gorga has expressed double standards when it comes to dating

Viewers have seen Joe talk to his daughter very differently about dating than he has with his sons.

Back in Season 8, a family discussion came up about dating while they were preparing for dinner.

He high-fived his 7-year-old son when he said he had three girlfriends at school.

Meanwhile, he told Antonia, who was 11 years old at the time, that she wasn’t allowed to have a boyfriend.

It seems that Joe hasn’t changed his outlook much since then.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 will premiere on Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.