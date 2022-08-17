RHONJ Melissa Gorga gifts daughter Antonia pricey Porsche for her 17th birthday

Melissa Gorga gifts her daughter a Porsche for her birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Melissa and Joe Gorga’s daughter Antonia Gorga just turned 17, and now she has a pricey Porsche to show for it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars went all out for their eldest child by not only taking her to the infamous Tao restaurant to celebrate but by gifting her the fancy new ride.

Melissa posted the car on social media along with a sweet birthday post for her only daughter. The mom-of-three enjoyed a girls’ night out on the town with Antonio as Joe was not seen in any of the photos.

Meanwhile, for long-time RHONJ viewers, it’s hard to believe that little Antonia will soon become an adult as we were first introduced to her as a tiny tot over a decade ago.

Now that Antonia is all grown up, it will be interesting to see if she will play a bigger role on the show when she becomes an adult.

Antonia’s cousin Gia Giudice who is now 21, filmed a lot more with the cast last season, but viewers were not too happy about her involvement in the cast drama. For now, Antonia is just having fun being a teen, and she has a lot to celebrate, thanks to her parents.

Melissa and Joe Gorga buy their daughter a Porsche for her birthday

Melissa Gorga showed off the white Porsche she and her husband Joe gifted their daughter on her 17th birthday. In one photo, Antonia posed in front of her new car while holding balloons all dressed up in a leather dress and heels.

“And just like that, she’s 17!! @antoniagorgaa you deserve every gift we give you,” wrote Melissa. “Thank you for making us proud every day and being such a sweet and kind girl #livelifebaby We love you!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared photos of her night out with Antonio, and the 43-year-old was stylish for the birthday dinner in a shimmery bronze top and high-waist white pants.

Melissa posed with the birthday girl as they dined at Tao Downtown in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jackie Goldschneider speaks on Melissa and Joe’s pricey gift

Jackie Goldschneider recently commented on Joe and Melissa’s pricey gift to their daughter during a chat on Housewives Nightcap.

“I think it amazing that Joe and Melissa have worked so hard that they can afford to buy their daughter a Porsche for her birthday,” noted the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who explained why her kids will not be getting pricey vehicles when they turn 17.

“I don’t think I would, and that’s only a personal thing,” confessed Jackie. “I personally feel like if you give modest gifts, they appreciate everything more.”

“If you give them everything on a silver platter, they come to expect it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.