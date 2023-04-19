The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood channels RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice

The Bold and the Beautiful meets The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Well, sort of.

As the CBS soap celebrated 9,000 episodes, the show’s stars celebrated in epic fashion.

The standalone episode was all about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her birthday. It coincided with the actress’ real-life birthday and had viewers taking a trip down memory lane.

With the rising popularity of social media and the different outlets that can be used, The Bold and the Beautiful has joined TikTok, sharing some fun content for fans.

In one particular share, Jacqui channeled Teres Giudice, the OG from the hit Bravo series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Steffy Forrester and Teresa Giudice have a few things in common

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice seem to share a few things they’ve done.

Taking to TikTok, Jacqui took the micros and lip-synced the words Teresa used during a conversation with Andy Cohen.

With the words “When you’ve been on a show for 15 years” across the screen, Jacqui gets into the video and shows her as she mimics Teresa, saying what she’s done on RHONJ.

She mouthed, “I gave birth on the show. I went to prison on the show. I got divorced on the show. I got married on the show.”

The whole thing was pure genius and hilarious.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood makes a big announcement

Ahead of the 9,000th episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood stopped by the CBS show, The Talk. She took the opportunity to reveal that she was expecting her fourth child.

The actress revealed she had a birthday trip to Las Vegas but couldn’t party hard because she is pregnant again.

Jacqui welcomed her first son, Rise, in March 2019, followed by Lennix in February 2021, and her third son, Brando, was born last May. She didn’t share any details about when she was due or what the gender of the baby is, but given the way her previous three pregnancies have gone, she will likely share on her Instagram if and when they do a gender reveal.

With 15 years under her belt, it seems Jacqueline MacInnes Wood enjoys playing the role of Steffy Forrester and might remain in the role for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see if the writers choose to write her fourth pregnancy into the show or use objects to hide her baby bump as they have done in the past.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.