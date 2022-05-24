The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood shares photo of new baby, reveals name

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood welcomed her third child recently. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is officially a mom of three.

She revealed her newest addition had been born but didn’t reveal the exact date.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to show off her family, including her little ones lying in bed with her.

Did Jacqueline MacInnes Wood have a boy or girl?

Already a mom of two little boys, just a few days ago, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood revealed her third child would be another little boy with a photo for her followers.

The Bold and the Beautiful star showed off her new baby boy on social media, writing, “And then there were 3 🤍🤍🤍 meet ..𝙱𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝙴𝙻𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝚁𝚄𝚂𝙿𝙾𝙻𝙸 🦁”

Her first son was born in March 2019, her second son was born in February 2021, and her third son was born in May 2022. She has navigated married life and pregnancy while working hard on the CBS soap. Her second pregnancy was written in as Steffy found love with Finn (Tanner Novlan), and they welcomed Hayes.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood received well wishes from her Bold costars when she announced Brando had been born.

Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, wrote, “Wow congrats!! You look so relaxed and beautiful! 😍🔥”

Katrina Bowden, who plays Flo, said, “Congrats!!!!!”

Scott Clifton, who plays Liam, liked the photo too.

Pic credit: @jacquelinemwood_1/Instagram

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful

Now that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has given birth to her third child, Steffy will likely be off the canvas for a while.

She is currently involved in a storyline where she believes her husband, Finn, is dead. His biological mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), shot him and Steffy in an alley. While everyone was focused on Steffy’s waking up and recovery, no one realized that his adoptive mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda), moved his body to a location to attempt to get him to regain consciousness and wake up. After all, she is a doctor.

Steffy is grieving the loss of her husband and is leaning on Liam (Scott Clifton) to help her get through things. This isn’t sitting well with Hope (Annika Noelle), who has always had issues with the bond Steffy and Liam share.

There’s much more to come, especially where Steffy and her storyline are concerned.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.