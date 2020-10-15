The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is expecting again

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is going to be a mom again!

The Bold and the Beautiful star revealed she is currently 23 weeks pregnant with her second child on Instagram.

When is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood due?

Based on the information Jacqueline MacInnes Wood provided on Instagram, she is due in mid-February. While the exact date may be hard to pinpoint, if she is 23 weeks today, her official due date would be February 11, 2021.

This will be the second child for the soap star with her husband, Elan Ruspoli. They welcomed a baby boy in March 2019 and named him Rise Harlen Ruspoli.

At the time of the new baby’s birth, he will be almost two.

At this point, Jacqueline did not reveal whether she was expecting a girl or a boy. There is some speculation that because she was wearing a blue tracksuit, it may be another boy.

The pregnancy news comes as a shock for The Bold and the Beautiful fans. Jacqueline is in such good shape; she is maintaining her body even though she is expecting again.

Steffy has been dressed in sweats a lot, but it looks like that wasn’t just part of the storyline after all. Her character has been battling opioid addiction and looking less like herself.

The more casual attire served a double purpose in hiding her pregnancy and making Steffy look less glamorous.

What does this mean for Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful?

There are no details about what The Bold and the Beautiful writers intend to do while the actress is out on maternity leave. The first time around, they just had her on screen less, but this time, she is involved in a new romance, and it looks like it is going to be a big storyline.

Will the role be temporarily recast? With all of the new changes in rules and regulations due to COIVD-19, that would be unlikely.

Perhaps they will write her off to Paris to visit her mother or something similar to what they did the first time.

The comment section of her announcement was filled with lots of encouragement and happiness for the soon-to-be mom of two. Many of her co-stars and fellow CBS soap stars showed up to send their love to Jacqueline as well.

For now, fans can expect Jacqueline MacInnes Wood to continue rocking her role as she did the first time around.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.