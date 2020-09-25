The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy’s intervention

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal viewers should expect more of the same. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still in dire need of help.

She went off the deep end this week when Liam (Scott Clifton) found her pain pills and took Kelly back to his home. Steffy believes he is out to raise their daughter with Hope (Annika Noelle), and there is nothing anyone can say to sway her mind.

Intervention

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the men in her life will stage an intervention. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will gather them together to try and get Steffy the help she so desperately needs.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Liam is going to get Finn (Tanner Novlan) involved as well. Everyone knows that he gave Steffy two scripts for pain medicine, but he denied her a third. Liam found the pills on the couch where she passed out.

He will be talking to the doctor, who seems just as concerned about Steffy as he and Ridge are.

Things are going to get worse before they get better. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy’s spiral into addiction isn’t over yet. She is in full denial that she has a problem.

When she lashed out at Liam, it was clear that she was not only in physical pain, but she was also still in emotional turmoil because he chose Hope and Beth over her and Kelly.

Read More General Hospital spoilers: Custody battles take over in Port Charles

Where’s Vinny?

How will Vinny (Joe LoCicero) answer for all of this? Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) knows he delivered a gift for Steffy from his friend, but he had no idea there were pills in the box as well.

When he turns to Hope next week for comfort as he learns of his sister’s plight, there will be some old feelings aroused.

With the news that Finn did not give in to Steffy and refill her pain meds, Ridge, Liam, and the good doctor will want answers, and someone will pay for what is happening to Steffy.

Who will be the one who gets to handle Vinny?

As the storyline with Steffy unfolds, there will be a lot at play. She is spiraling out of control, and with what happened today on the show, there is no telling how understanding people will be moving forward.

If things don’t change, Liam will have a big decision to make about Kelly. Will he and Hope be up to raising three kids while Steffy gets the help she needs?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.