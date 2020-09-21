The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy is confronted by Liam, Hope, and Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for this week is intense.

Viewers have suspected Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would go down the path of a pain pill dependency, but it looks like it will be way more involved.

Last week, Liam (Scott Clifton) found her passed out on the couch. He had just had a conversation with Hope (Annika Noelle) about her and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Liam suspected the doctor was more interested in Steffy than just having her as a patient and went to have a conversation with her.

Confrontation happens

Not only will there be a discussion between Steffy and Liam, but Hope and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also get involved.

They know about Steffy using pain meds to help her recover.

It is also known that she asked Finn for a second script and he obliged. Now, there is more concern when Liam finds more pain pills she was trying to hide.

Hope and Brooke will both be a part of the conversation, telling the Forrester daughter that she needs help. At one point, Steffy assumes Liam thinks she is addicted.

The outbursts and the hiding of the pain pills have concerns heightened.

Is she addicted? Is the path Steffy on one that will lead to devastation and heartbreak?

Where will this lead Steffy?

Speculation based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers is that Hope and Liam will attempt to take Kelly while Steffy gets the help they believe she needs.

The toddler has already been spending a lot of time with the couple, and while they still have Douglas, one more child isn’t going to change things.

Liam is going to be making a big decision this week about his family, and this may be why. Steffy doesn’t appear to be thrilled she is backed into a corner, and with Brooke involved, she is probably even less enthusiastic about it.

This is one storyline fans knew was coming, but where it leads remains to be seen. It is almost like, because Steffy was raising Beth as Phoebe (because she didn’t know about the baby swap), Hope will now have a chance to raise Kelly.

To find out how everything plays out when Steffy gets cornered by Liam, Hope, and Brooke, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.