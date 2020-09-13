The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy kisses Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal there is a shift in focus this week. After too many back and forth moments with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will get her chance to shine.

It has been a long and hard road since her motorcycle accident. She wanted so badly to be able to take care of Kelly and get back to normal, but the pain keeps setting her back. Now that she is out of the pills the doctor prescribed, she is headed down a rabbit hole.

Moving on from Liam

This week, Steffy is going to be making her move on Finn (Tanner Novlan). The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows the two sharing a kiss at her house. He has been making house calls quite a bit since she was released from the hospital.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

After attempting to manipulate him into writing her another script for pain meds, Steffy is going to move toward romance. Finn didn’t fall for the sob stories, but he did take note of her desperation. Even so, he is going to move toward romance with the Forrester heiress without a second thought.

Does this mean Steffy is truly ready to move on from Liam (Scott Clifton)? Will she take down the family photo of her and him that hangs in her living room still?

Hope problems

Things between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy got complicated when she failed to bring Kelly home. Their relationship is strained at best, and now, this adds another layer.

While it is looking like Steffy will be moving on with the good doctor, Hope isn’t sure what to believe. She knows that there is still love there, and with Liam and Steffy sharing a daughter, they will have to remain in contact. There is a lot to consider, especially because of the accident and the freakout Steffy had on her.

Something is brewing. The conversation between Hope and Liam alluded to her being suspicious about Steffy. Will she dig further into things and realize she is going down the rabbit hole of addiction? These two women are the modern-day Brooke and Taylor (Hunter Tylo), after all.

To see what happens with Steffy and to watch her make a move on Finn, be sure to tune in each day.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.