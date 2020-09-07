The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy spirals downhill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is headed on a downward spiral.

There have been rumblings about a social issue being tackled, and it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful chose to go with addiction this time around.

Steffy was on a motorcycle when a car hit her, and now, she is in unimaginable pain. Enter opioids.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Steffy pleads for more pills

Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) stopped by to see Steffy last week. He heard the heated conversation between her and Hope (Annika Noelle), but he didn’t get a chance to see everything.

In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy is being questioned about her feelings and her dependence on the pills. The doctor appears to be concerned about what she is saying, but will he continue to provide her with her poison?

Spoilers reveal that Finn turns her down when she requests another refill. He was hesitant to give her a second prescription, and a third is entirely out of the question.

Steffy will attempt to turn on the charm and manipulate him into agreeing to her request.

Read More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A bitter Steffy returns with an agenda

A lot on the line for Steffy

After the confrontation with Hope, Steffy left an impression. Liam (Scott Clifton) has no idea how things went down, but when he hears about it, his reaction may surprise The Bold and the Beautiful viewers.

Will her reactions cost her Kelly? Hope appeared to be concerned. Based on how things played out last week, a custody battle wouldn’t be out of the question.

As for how Steffy will be able to make it through the coming days, there is something up Thomas’ (Mathew Atkinson) sleeve. His friend, Vinny (Joe LoCicero), has a thing for her.

If she needs pills, he will make it happen. Look for him to appear this week and have a special delivery for his Forrester crush.

With so much on the line, Steffy has a lot to consider. She is spiraling downward — fast. If she isn’t able to bounce back, everything she loves could be taken from her.

The accident wasn’t her fault, but the aftermath wasn’t handled the best. Steffy needs to figure out the pain and how to cope before it is too late.

To see what happens to Steffy, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.