The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope doesn’t follow through and Quinn overplays her hand

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise to ramp up the drama.

There is going to be a lot of maneuvering happening and it may cost someone the person they love. Manipulations are at an all-time high right now, and the Forresters and Logans should be cautious.

Steffy plays on Finn’s emotions

As she runs out of her pain meds, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is dismayed to learn that Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn’t going to give her a refill.

Once she realizes he is genuinely interested in getting to know her, she will attempt to manipulate him into giving in by telling him all about her life and the pain she has dealt with.

It was teased that a social storyline would be coming to The Bold and the Beautiful. This may be the one they hinted at months ago. Is Steffy on the road to addiction? How will this affect everything else in her life?

Remember, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is able to score her some pills with one phone call to Vinny (Joe LoCicero). He is smitten with Steffy, so supplying her with something she needs and wants would be all too easy.

Hope, Liam, and Steffy

The setup is coming for another blowup between these three. Liam (Scott Clifton) is going to be upset to learn that Hope (Annika Noelle) didn’t follow through with what she was supposed to do.

Kelly has been spending time with Liam and Hope. This is going to lead to problems, especially coupled with the fact that Steffy may be spiraling downhill with an addiction.

Quinn raises suspicions

Quinn (Rena Sofer)thinks everything is going to work out in the end. She has been working overtime to ensure that Shauna (Denise Richards) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) remain together.

After their successful manipulation with the divorce papers, the stakes get even higher. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is determined to get to the bottom of things, and next week, a lightbulb goes off.

Bill (Don Diamont) was tipped off about Brooke’s divorce by Quinn. Katie (Heather Tom) heard the conversation, and now, the pieces are starting to fit together. The common denominator between all of the parts is Quinn.

Will this be where she loses Eric (John McCook)? He isn’t going to be too happy when he finds out the lengths that Quinn went through to ensure Ridge and Brooke would be apart forever.

Make sure to tune in daily to keep up to date with what is happening with the Forresters and Logans.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.