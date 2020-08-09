The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge tells Brooke about his marriage to Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video for this week is all about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna’s (Denise Richards) marriage.

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful fans watched as Shauna told Ridge they were married while Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) looked on.

Ridge tells Brooke

This week, Ridge will have to tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he married Shauna when they were in Las Vegas. The two had just reconciled, and now, things are complicated.

Brooke left to visit her daughter and grandson. She has every intention of reuniting with Ridge, and when he arrives, she is dressed for a night of passion. Unfortunately, he has to tell her the truth.

Initially, Brooke asks him if he slept with Shauna. His response to her was something “worse than that.” This is going to cause an avalanche of emotions, especially after the two just redeclared their love for each other after months of turbulent times and cheating.

Quinn and Shauna’s scheme

There is a heavy focus on no one finding out what Quinn and Shauna did. Speculation is that the two filed the divorce paperwork that Ridge and Brooke both had signed. They were planning to divorce over Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and her non-acceptance of him. Things snowballed after the video of Brooke kissing Bill (Don Diamont) surfaced.

If that is what happened, Quinn should be worried. If Eric finds out she meddled in this situation more than just on the surface, she may lose him forever. Shauna has been a point of contention in their marriage too, especially because of how fond of Brooke Eric really is.

Did Quinn and Shauna really go that far? It appears so. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge is going to honor his commitment, but for how long? Will he realize that these women filed the paperwork and set up the Las Vegas wedding?

As things get underway with the Ridge and Shana Las Vegas marriage revelation, it is going to be an intense week. Bridge is going to crumble and a new relationship will pop up. Everything is about to change for Ridge Forrester as he learns what happened in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.