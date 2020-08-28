The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge makes a decision and Steffy remains the same

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap reveal big decisions are coming, and a relationship blossoms.

Things have been slow since The Bold and the Beautiful returned to the air, but this week, everything begins to move forward.

Ridge makes a decision

After believing he was going to reconcile with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was ready to have his marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards) annulled. It didn’t come down to that, though.

Brooke professing her love for Bill (Don Diamont) was enough to make Ridge stop in his tracks. He heard what she said to her ex, even though she might not have meant it in that way.

Shauna appears to be sitting pretty when it comes to what Ridge will choose to do. She has remained his once source of constant support, which has also helped build her case with him.

No one is any wiser about who had those divorce papers filed!

It looks like Ridge is going to choose to move forward with Shauna and give their marriage a chance. Brooke sealed her fate for now, but is she going to be ready to move on as quickly as he did?

Steffy still in pain

Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still in pain. Her doctor called in another prescription for pain medicine, but she needs more.

Confiding in Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) appears to be her only release. Will he be able to help her navigate life?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) spends more time with her this week, but it isn’t to provide more medicine, or is it? Is this the beginning of the suspected romance between the two?

There are some rumblings that the Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy feud is about to reignite. Will it have to do with the amount of pain Steffy is dealing with, or will it be in regards to something unrelated?

Look for some drama to happen between the ladies after someone crosses a line. Liam (Scott Clifton) will once again be in the middle of two women, and this time, he really won’t know what to do with himself.

The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.