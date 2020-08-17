The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn rubs Shauna’s marriage in Brooke’s face

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t going to let Shauna (Denise Richards) win.

While it appeared that defeat was inevitable, it looks like that may change. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be telling his kids about his new wife.

How they react to the news is up in the air, but Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) may be happier than Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Quinn rubs it in Brooke’s face

Even though Shauna is married to Ridge, Quinn (Rena Sofer) can’t help but stick her nose in it. She is the one who came up with the idea to text Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and has him get the divorce papers filed.

Brooke and Ridge had signed them but never filed them, so it was the perfect plan.

Once back at the office, Quinn makes sure to rub it into Brooke’s face. This is going to be interesting because Eric (John McCook) still wants his son married to the blonde Logan.

Speculation is that their marriage will take a hit because of the opposite sides they are on when it comes to Ridge and Shauna.

Brooke can’t seem to shake the feeling that something underhanded was done. She knows Ridge better than most and filing those papers so he could marry Shauna is out of character for him.

Drinking complicates matters, but Brooke wants to get down to the truth and won’t stop until she finds out everything.

Shauna’s guilt

While she is excited that Ridge is her husband, Shauna can’t help but feel bad about it. She is the one who texted Carter from his phone. Quinn put her up to it, but she is the one who typed the messages and sent them.

She continues to talk about how bad she feels and the guilt because of the big secret they are holding. Shauna has been working hard toward redemption and being there for Ridge.

Everything was done right until the text, and now, she is in danger of being exposed.

Will Shauna be the one to end all of the speculations and confess to what she did? Brooke is hellbent on finding out the truth, and with Eric on her side, she may have an easier time figuring things out that she would on her own.

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.