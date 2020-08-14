The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge reveals he married Shauna and Steffy is in a bad spot

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more fallout from the bombshell wedding news.

This week was full of broken promises and surprise shenanigans from Las Vegas. As next week approaches, things will be very different for all parties involved.

Ridge and Shauna

After telling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about his marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has to let everyone else know about his marriage.

He will talk to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about what happened in Las Vegas. Shauna is his wife now and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers confirm he is committed to doing what is right. Honoring this marriage is what Ridge intends to do.

Thomas will be thrilled. He wanted to orchestrate something with Shauna to make sure Brooke was out of the way. Now, he doesn’t have to worry about her interfering anymore, but will it even matter? Thomas is supposed to be working on being reformed.

Steffy’s spiral

There has been speculation for weeks that Steffy will develop an addiction to pain pills. She was in a horrifying motorcycle and her injuries required her to use the medication. Now, she is out of pain pills but she is nowhere near recovered.

Her brother has been insisting she take the pills. Thomas will realize she is out and become concerned because of the amount of pain she is still in. Luckily, he can help her get what she needs, but will it cost him? Remember, Vinny (Joe LoCicero) likely has access and he would love a chance with Steffy Forrester.

Making Thomas the one who got Steffy hooked on pain pills isn’t surprising. He seems to be the show’s designated creep.

Zoe’s love life

With Zoe (Kiara Barnes) back at Forrester, there are some options for her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have teased that her love life will blow up in the coming weeks. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has made it known he is interested, but will the model take a chance with the handsome attorney?

Zende (Delon De Metz) will be back on-screen as well. He hasn’t been seen since 2017, so adding him into the mix is going to be interesting. Will he be head over heels in love with Zoe? Will she even be interested in him?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.