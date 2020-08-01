The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Shauna and Ridge are married

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal the news about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna’s (Denise Richards) marriage.

Things have been chaotic for Ridge after finding out Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was in a bad motorcycle accident. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) went along with him to the hospital, where they found Bill (Don Diamont).

Now, even more complicated truths are about to be revealed.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Shauna returns to Los Angeles

When Ridge was summoned back from Las Vegas by Brooke, he left Shauna behind. That was seemingly the end of the things, or so some viewers thought. Flo (Katrina Bowden) is still with Wyatt (Darin Brooks), so at some point, it was inevitable that her mom would return.

Viewers were shown some of Ridge and Shauna’s shenanigans in Las Vegas, but the wedding wasn’t shown. It was speculated, though. Now, she is returning to Los Angeles and will be reminding Ridge that the two are married. But, are they really?

There are a lot of questions about this scenario. It appeared that Bridge would be reuniting following the divorce papers being signed because they had not been filed.

Things were getting better between them until it was revealed that Brooke and Bill kissed, and from there, things went downhill quickly.

Read More The Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful fall 2019 premiere dates revealed by CBS

Ridge took off to Las Vegas with Shauna, and now, here we are with a quickie wedding. It looks like what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas doesn’t apply to this situation.

Will Brooke run to Bill?

Katie (Heather Tom) is already reeling from the revelation that her sister and her son’s father locked lips amid their talks of reconciliation. On top of that, she will learn the truth about Sally (Courtney Hope) and her elaborate lies.

Bill has found himself mixed up with Brooke and Ridge again as he is the one who hit Steffy. While it wasn’t on purpose, he is going to be blamed. Brooke believes it was an accident, but will she be the one who comforts Bill? If so, this could lead to messier situations ahead.

Steffy will be on the road to recovery in the coming days, which will leave more time for Ridge to figure out his life.

How will Brooke react when she learns what happened between Ridge and Shauna in Las Vegas? She knows it wasn’t good, but marriage isn’t on anyone’s mind. The news is going to shock the Forresters, though Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be happier than ever.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.