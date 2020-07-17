The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Wyatt demands to know where Flo is and Steffy is in an accident

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week prove the show picks up right where it left off.

It has been almost three months since the CBS soap has aired new episodes. Production was shut down in mid-March and resumed again last month.

Now that there is fresh content, viewers can get back to where the drama paused.

Will Wyatt find Flo?

When The Bold and the Beautiful left off in April, Sally (Courtney Hope) was frantically trying to hide Flo (Katrina Bowden). After confronting both Sally and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz), she was knocked unconscious about the scam they have been running.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) arrives home, Sally and the doctor manage to hide Flo. They take her to Sally’s apartment and chain her to the radiator.

When she wakes up, her disgust is even more apparent when she confronts her captor.

Flo will send a secret message to Wyatt in hopes he can rescue her. After an encounter with Sally, he sees what was meant for him. Wyatt will demand that Sally take him to where Flo is, but will she?

Steffy has a brush with death

As a way to bring in a new character for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she ends up in a terrible accident. While out riding a motorcycle, she is struck by a car. As luck would have it, Bill (Don Diamont) was the one who struck her down.

After being rushed to the hospital, Steffy will be in the care of Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). This will be her new love interest as the couple bond while she is receiving care.

Bill apologizes to Steffy for running her down and calls Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to let him know about her hospitalization.

Now that Steffy has a new potential man in her life, it can be full steam ahead for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

All-new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful resume next week.

Viewers have been anxiously awaiting the return of the CBS soap. It is the first American soap to return to production and work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the episodes were shot ahead of the shutdown.

It is unclear how many episodes were shot but left unedited, but given the fact that they have only been back to work for a few weeks, it is likely they had several unedited scenes that were shot.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.