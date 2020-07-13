The Bold and the Beautiful returns with new episodes: When will they begin airing?

The Bold and the Beautiful will be back with new episodes next week. This news comes after weeks of wondering how fast the turnaround would be after production resumed last month.

New episodes of the CBS soap haven’t aired since the end of April. The network had chosen to air classic episodes batched into theme weeks.

Now, things will resume to a more normal pace for the show.

When do new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful begin?

On Monday, July 20, The Bold and the Beautiful will begin airing new episodes once again and everything will pick up exactly where it left off.

Production resumed in mid-June after being suspended in mid-March. There were a few hiccups when The Bold and the Beautiful first started production back up, including a setback for filming.

Both Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) shared photos in front of the studio, showing their excitement about returning.

There have been several safety protocols put into place for filming to begin again.

The Bold and the Beautiful is currently the only American soap in production following the suspension of everything back in March. It was revealed that blow-up dolls would be a part of scenes, especially during love scenes.

Also, the actors’ real-life partner could be subbed in for those close scenes and edited out later on down the road.

What is the turnaround time for The Bold and the Beautiful?

Soap Opera Digest reports there were some The Bold and the Beautiful episodes filmed ahead of the shutdown, but not edited.

A few of the ones airing next week were shot ahead of the production suspension. Now, things are being edited and are ready to air.

It is unclear what The Bold and the Beautiful intends to do moving forward or how many episodes they have ready to air at this point.

When the new episodes resume next week, the show will have only been filming for a few weeks at best. The turnaround time is quick, but if things are halted again down the road due to rising concerns over the coronavirus, there could be an even longer lag.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.