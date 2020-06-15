The Bold and the Beautiful resumes production as actors share photos in front of studio

The Bold and the Beautiful is back in production. While CBS and the show have yet to make an official announcement, two of the biggest names on the show shared photos on social media.

Don Diamont and Katherine Kelly Lang each shared photos in front of the studio with their fans. The Bold and the Beautiful had reportedly put a memo out to the actors last month about anticipating resuming production in June, but since then, nothing else has been said.

Production resumes on The Bold and the Beautiful

It has been almost two months since The Bold and the Beautiful has aired new episodes. The episodes in the can ran out at the end of April, leaving the network and show to have to put together theme weeks to keep viewers entertained.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

There have been weeks all about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), visits to Monte Carlo, feuds, and this week features The Young and the Restless crossovers.

On Instagram, Don Diamont shared the news that he would be back as Bill Spencer while in front of The Bold and the Beautiful studio. His post said, “HERE. WE. GO. Every bit of safety protocol imaginable is in place, and @boldandbeautifulcbs is back in production!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 LET’S ROLL!!!”

Following that, Katherine Kelly Lang revealed she would be back taping this coming Thursday. She said, “So excited to be going back to work this week!! My first day back after 4 months is on Thursday! I am soooo happy!! I had to take off my mask for the photo so you could see me smile😃😃😃😃 @boldandbeautifulcbs here we come! Let’s do this! Protocol and all! #boldandbeautiful #cbsdaytime”

At this point, there has been no official news about the protocol for production to resume. It looks like they are taking things very seriously, though, which is a good thing.

With things resuming this week, it is likely that new episodes could begin airing around the end of July or early August if the network chooses to run them without keeping a few weeks in the can.

Where did The Bold and the Beautiful leave off?

If you’re a bit rusty, it’s okay. The Bold and the Beautiful left off with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) ready to enter his house where Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) and Sally (Courtney Hope) had just knocked Flo (Katrina Bowden) unconscious.

Sally’s sickness game is over. Flo knows the truth and was going to tell Wyatt. That was the last episode that was shot before production was suspended in mid-March. Now, viewers will finally get to see what happens when the truth about Sally is revealed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.