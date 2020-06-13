The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: It’s a Y&R crossover

The Bold and the Beautiful is going big next week. It will be another week of encore episodes, but this time, crossovers with The Young and the Restless will take center stage.

Several characters will be seen throughout the five episodes. CBS fans are in for a treat next week on The Bold and the Beautiful when some familiar The Young and the Restless faces pop up.

Which The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are airing?

Monday begins the crossover for The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In an episode that aired in November 1993, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) finds out that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive. She is holed up on Catalina Island and Lauren is going to confront her.

Tuesday’s episode is from January 1999. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a business dinner with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), hoping that Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss) would be jealous. Meanwhile, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) works overtime to keep her husband’s attention.

On Wednesday, The Bold and the Beautiful jumps to an episode from November 2005. Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) meets with Stephanie (Susan Flannery) about the trust. Things don’t go as expected when Stephanie is surprised by the news.

Thursday will bring viewers back to December 1998. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) heads to speak with the Forresters about a collaboration between them and Jabot. Fashion and cosmetics could be a win-win.

Friday will wrap up The Young and the Restless crossover week with an episode from September 2007. Brooke is upset by Ridge being engaged to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson).

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return to production?

There have been some rumblings about production resuming on The Bold and the Beautiful at some point this month. California eased up guidelines on filming and producing beginning today, but no word on how that will affect the CBS soap, or when the actors will return to work.

In the meantime, CBS has been airing theme weeks for both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. From a week centered around Brooke Logan to vacation in Monte Carlo, there have been many throwback episodes that have reminded fans why they have watched for over three decades.

CBS has decided to run with The Young and the Restless crossovers next week, giving fans of both CBS soaps something to look forward to watching.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.