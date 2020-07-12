The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Summer escapes bring the heat

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week’s theme is all about summer and romance. Summer escapes will bring viewers back to 2012.

As the first American soap back in production, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are anxiously awaiting new episodes. Until then, fans can enjoy the classic theme weeks that have been put together featuring some throwback episodes.

Which The Bold and the Beautiful episodes will air during Summer escapes week?

On Monday, The Bold and the Beautiful is taking viewers back to 2012. In an episode that originally aired in January 2012. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) honeymoon in Cabo. Ironically, Hope (then played by Kim Matula) and Thomas (then played by Adam Gregory) are staying at the same place.

Tuesday’s episode is also from 2012. Originally airing in August that year, it is another episode featuring the love triangle of Liam, Steffy, and Hope. This time, though, Steffy takes Liam on an adventure to remember before he commits himself to Hope.

Wednesday takes The Bold and the Beautiful viewers back to an episode from July 2013. This time, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) becomes jealous when she sees Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley). To have him scorned, she plots to get him to see the scene his lady love taped with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for a series they were working on.

Thursday’s show is all about Hope and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). In an episode from January 2014, the two love birds end up on a secluded beach after an airstream trip. They enjoy their alone time in paradise.

Friday will round out the Summer escapes week with a look back at the friendship shared by Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook). It originally aired in March 2017 and focused on the reception for Steffy and Liam’s Australian wedding. Of course, Brooke was busy watching as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) kissed Quinn (Rena Sofer). It will be a Friday episode to remember!

When will new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air?

At this point, there is no definitive answer about when The Bold and the Beautiful will resume airing new episodes.

They have been back in production, but numerous extra steps have to be taken. Even though there were a few minor setbacks, the show is going on. The Bold and the Beautiful was aiming for a June return to production and that is exactly what they got.

For now, fans can enjoy the theme weeks that have been chosen to keep them entertained while they wait for new episodes to begin airing.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.