The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week: Classic confrontations

The Bold and the Beautiful is back with another classic episode week. This time, it will feature classic confrontations.

It has been over two months since new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful have aired. While production has finally resumed, a timeframe for when new episodes will return has not been shared.

Which episodes will be airing next week on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Monday will kick off the classic confrontation week with an episode from January 2003. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will see Ridge (played then by Ronn Moss) face off against his dad, Eric (John McCook) in Portofino, Italy.

Tuesday’s episode will take viewers all the way back to June 2002. Whip (Ric Hearst) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) have a discussion about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her baby. She slept with her daughter’s husband, resulting in a pregnancy.

On Wednesday, The Bold and the Beautiful will go back to June 2002. The episode takes place two weeks after Whip and Deacon have their confrontation.

This time, it is all about Brooke being confronted by Bridget (played then by Jennifer Finnigan). The daughter confronts her mother about how many times she slept with her husband, which results in Brooke going into labor with Hope.

Thursday’s episode is one that fans’ will likely remember. It aired earlier this year in March. Centered around Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and his obsession with Hope (Annika Noelle), it will be what was supposed to be his wedding day. The Forrester air was set to marry Zoe (Kiara Barnes), but that’s not what happened at all.

Friday will round out classic confrontation week on The Bold and the Beautiful. In continuation of Thursday’s March 2020 episode, the conclusion will be aired.

Hope will let Thomas know she has been on to him. Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) was also in on the plot, which leaves everyone at the event stunned. Thomas flees, but things don’t end there.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return?

The Bold and the Beautiful is the first American soap to resume production. It wasn’t an easy process, and after a few snags, the show is finally working on shooting new material. There were adjustments made, but as anticipated, the show was up and running in June.

After production was suspended in mid-March, there wasn’t a lot the show could do. They had a few weeks of filmed episodes to air, but those ran out at the end of April. Since then, viewers have been treated to classic theme weeks. These will continue until new episodes are ready to return.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.