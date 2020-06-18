The Bold and the Beautiful halts production after one day of filming

The Bold and the Beautiful production is halted once again. News of the suspension comes just two days after it was revealed the soap would resume filming this week.

Both Don Diamont and Katherine Kelly Lang revealed their excitement to return to The Bold and the Beautiful when they shared photos of themselves outside of the CBS studio where the soap tapes.

Why did The Bold and the Beautiful halt production again?

After just one day back in the game, The Bold and the Beautiful decided to stop production while they adjust the testing procedures.

This isn’t too shocking considering it was the first soap back in production following the mass shut down in mid-March.

Production is on hold for now, but it should resume Tuesday, June 23.

With all of the new protocols in place, there is a learning curve happening concerning what they should and shouldn’t do. The Bold and the Beautiful paused things to accommodate more testing according to Deadline.

Logistics are going to play a big role in how much filming the soap can achieve.

There is a lot to consider, from changing actors in and out to ensuring production follows every guideline. The Bold and the Beautiful is committed to safety first, which is why it suspended production for the next few days.

What will it look like when The Bold and the Beautiful returns?

There isn’t a definite date for when The Bold and the Beautiful will begin airing new episodes. Speculation is that the turnaround for editing and post-production is somewhere between four to six weeks.

If that is the case, the end of July or beginning of August is likely when the show will pick back up.

There has been a lot of talk about the blowup dolls that the show will use during love scenes. Soap Twitter went nuts over it, creating memes and videos to stimulate how they believe things will look.

Fortunately, it seems like editing will play a significant role in putting things together to make the episodes look like the love scenes and encounters are real.

Even though there has been a tiny setback, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are more anxious than ever to see what will happen next.

New episodes haven’t aired since the end of April, leaving fans hanging in regards to the cliffhanger of Wyatt (Darin Brooks) walking into his home where Sally (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) had knocked Flo (Katrina Bowden) unconscious.

Next week, production resumes on The Bold and the Beautiful and, hopefully, continue to film without interruption.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.