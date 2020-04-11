The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Flo’s had enough of Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful next week will see two women go toe to toe over the man they both love.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is caught in the middle between the woman he currently loves and the woman he used to love. With a little bit of manipulation and a lot of guilting, some changes may be on the horizon.

Sally is working over Wyatt

It has been some time since The Bold and the Beautiful viewers learned that Sally (Courtney Hope) wasn’t going to die. She roped Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) into this game, but they didn’t count on someone being so nosy.

Everyone still believes that Sally is dying. Katie (Heather Tom) was the perfect person to use to make sure everyone knew what was going on. She had everything done the way she wanted, and Wyatt came calling as soon as he found out.

In the preview video for next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sally tells Wyatt that if Flo (Katrina Bowden) wasn’t in the picture, they would have never been apart. She is getting desperate, which is going to crack her lies even sooner than anticipated.

Flo has had enough

After getting the feeling something wasn’t right following Sally’s denial of treatment, Flo decided to do her own research. She connected the dots with Dr. Escobar being interested in fashion, which has only piqued her interest in what is happening.

Next week, Flo will confront Sally. She wants to see how things are going and asks her if she only feels hate toward her. Flo isn’t going to back down now that Wyatt is involved. Asking him to have Sally move out was just the first step, but she has more tricks up her sleeve.

Look for Flo to find her way back to Dr. Escobar’s office. This time though, she is going to make sure she leaves with answers and not more questions. Sally’s records will be there and when Flo sees what is on the screen, she is shocked beyond words.

Will Flo push Wyatt to let go of Sally and move on with their life together? How long will this go on before everything comes crashing down around the elaborate web of lies built?

Be sure to tune in next week and find out all about what Flo says to Sally!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.