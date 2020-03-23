The Bold and the Beautiful had fans duped for weeks. After watching Sally (Courtney Hope) get a mystery diagnosis, viewers thought she was dying.

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful dropped a bombshell on fans when it was revealed that Sally isn’t dying at all. She is trying to win Wyatt (Darin Brooks) back from Flo (Katrina Bowden).

While the details haven’t been made clear, things are starting to unravel.

Is Sally dying on The Bold and the Beautiful?

For weeks it looked like The Bold and the Beautiful was going to kill off Sally. She had symptoms for weeks and even went to get checked out. Katie (Heather Tom) was there when she got the devastating news about being terminal.

Details about the diagnosis were never given to the viewers.

The Bold and the Beautiful wrote it as terminal, but nothing else was said. Sally used Katie to be there as a way to make the plan work. She knew Katie would tell Wyatt and things would work in her favor without much effort on her part.

Sally is not dying on The Bold and the Beautiful.

At this point, it is unclear if she has anything medically wrong with her or if she was faking the symptoms all along. Nothing is what it seems with this story.

Dr. Escobar is in on it with Sally

Viewers learned that Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) is in on the entire plan. She is a doctor, but she also lied about everything.

Sally sweet-talked her into playing the game with promises of a career in fashion.

Bartering with the doctor was Sally’s plan all along. The fact that Dr. Escobar is worried that Sally won’t come clean is troublesome. Will everyone find out she lied about the diagnosis?

Not only have Wyatt and Flo been duped into thinking Sally is dying, but so have Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They learned about Sally from Katie, who mentioned it so that Sally wouldn’t lose her job at Forrester.

When all of this comes out, there is no telling how Sally will come back from this.

In her quest to keep Wyatt, she had Katie do all of her dirty work. If she remains on The Bold and the Beautiful after the truth is revealed, it will be hard for the writers to redeem her this time around.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.