The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sally gets bitter and Brooke learns about Vegas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal a lot of the same is happening with the relationships in turmoil.

One kiss has turned several lives upside down, while a lie is threatening to break up a romance that was just being rekindled.

Some will move forward while others are begging for second chances. As things start to unfold, The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for May sweeps in the coming weeks.

Flo puts on her detective hat

After speaking with Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz), Flo (Katrina Bowden) knows something is up. She can’t figure out why Sally (Courtney Hope) wouldn’t want to fight for her life.

When the women discussed fashion, it looked like a lightbulb may have gone off in her mind.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Flo is going to put more pressure on Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to get Sally to move out. She knows something isn’t right, but she has no idea how bad things are about to get.

Wyatt doesn’t understand the sudden change of heart, leading to some strain on their relationship.

Even though she knows it is wrong, Flo is going to sneak back into Dr. Escobar’s office and looks at Sally’s files on her laptop.

Will she learn the truth that she isn’t dying, or will this just be another piece in the puzzle Flo is trying to solve?

Brooke finds out Ridge is with Shauna

Suspicions about where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been all week have been running wild. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confirms her husband is with Shauna (Denise Richards) in Las Vegas.

Things have been getting intense between Shauna and Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful. She appeals to him because she is truthful and seems to care about him a lot.

Her humble life is different than his silver spoon life, something that has also caught his eye.

While Brooke is worried about her husband being with Shauna, Quinn (Rena Sofer) is having to deal with both Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont).

Despite his persistence, he isn’t getting what he wants in the way of reconciliation.

Bill will threaten Quinn and make sure she knows just how angry he is. Without Katie by his side, he has nothing. After working through all of the ups and downs, will there be a Batie reunion, or are they done for good?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.