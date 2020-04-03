The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sally’s lie is near exposure and Brooke finds out where Ridge went

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal some interesting things that are happening in relationships. As Bridge imploded this week, there may be a new couple in the making.

Lies and forgiveness are on the front-burner this week as not everything appears as it seems.

Who will end up with what they want, and who will end up empty-handed?

Flo begins to catch on to Sally

Now that viewers have learned Sally (Courtney Hope) isn’t dying, there is a lot to work through. Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) is in on the terrible lie, and it is about to spiral out of control next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) is going to pick up on something early next week. As she begins to piece the puzzle together, her suspicions about Sally grow.

Flo is going to ask Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to have her move out of his home, but will he comply?

The scheme Sally cooked up has gone farther than she could have imagined. Yes, she was able to get Wyatt back.

However, she also has Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinking she is dying thanks to Katie’s (Heather Tom) attempt to save her job.

Brooke searches for Ridge while he is in Vegas

Ridge will go to Las Vegas with Shauna (Denise Richards). Their connection will become clear, but is it enough to crush the chance of a Bridge reconciliation down the line?

Shauna will fall head over heels for the dress designer as they navigate life in Las Vegas.

While they are living it up and spending time together, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be searching for her husband. When she catches wind he is with Shauna, expect there to be a flood of emotions.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will be begging Katie to forgive Brooke for her transgressions.

Don’t expect her to lay down and play by the rules because this time, she isn’t going to take the high road when it comes to her older sister.

Currently, The Bold and the Beautiful is still airing new episodes daily while production is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If anything changes moving forward, there will likely be an announcement from the network, and a gameplan put into place.

Until then, continue to turn in and enjoy your favorite soapy drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.