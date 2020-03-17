The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful suspend production amid coronavirus pandemic

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have both decided to suspend production amid the national crisis.

These two CBS shows are part of a growing list of television shows and movies that have suspended their filming due to the coronavirus.

General Hospital was the first soap to announce a halt in production last week. The ABC soap has suspended everything through April 10 and will begin filming again the following week as long as the coronavirus is under control.

When will The Young and the Restless return?

As of now, production is suspended for The Young and the Restless for the next two weeks. As long as nothing changes, filming will begin again on March 31. That is a very optimistic goal and it is likely to be pushed back at least one more week given the state California is in right now.

News of the decision came later than most because The Young and the Restless doesn’t tape on Mondays so after last week, there had been no decision made over the weekend. Now, the actors and production crew will wait for the all-clear to return to their roles and jobs.

Currently, there are somewhere between four to six weeks of episodes that are slated to air uninterrupted during this time out. Soaps tape in advance to be able to give actors time off when needed and extended breaks.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return?

Much like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful is on a similar timeline. Both are CBS shows and their production schedule is the same. Both shows go dark on Mondays, which is why the decision to shut down today was made.

As far as shows go, it is also said to be close to four to six weeks in the reserves. There were a few interruptions during the impeachment trial back at the end of 2019, which may work to an advantage for the half-hour show.

The Bold and the Beautiful is also taking two weeks off from production and is slated to return at the end of the month. It is unlikely at this point that only two weeks will be taken, but that is the latest information given.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.