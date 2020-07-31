The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy’s condition is updated and Katie learns the truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveals more Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) updates and more begging and pleading from Sally (Courtney Hope).

This week had two episodes preempted, which pushed back some of what was supposed to air into next week. The fallout from Sally’s lie trickles across town and Steffy’s accident injuries are assessed.

It is going to be tense for a lot of people.

Steffy learns her fate

While she is okay, for the most part, Steffy learns it will take weeks to heal. She is going to have to adjust to her new normal following the motorcycle accident.

Liam (Scott Clifton) will be worried about his daughter’s mother.

He and Hope (Annika Noelle) will get ready to welcome Steffy home and help with whatever she needs. They are going to try and live out the “one big happy family” adage, but how it will work remains to be seen.

With Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) added as Steffy’s new love interest, things are about to get complicated. He is her doctor and the one who treated her for her injuries, but how will Liam feel about her moving on?

Sally is begging and pleading for forgiveness

Now that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) knows the truth, Sally wants forgiveness. She ran an entire scheme on him for sympathy, but it didn’t stop with him.

Katie (Heather Tom) was roped in, and Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were also told about the false diagnosis.

Her medical emergency was real, though. Now, something is happening, and no one in her life is going to believe her.

Katie will find out the truth about Sally and her scheme. After everything she has been through with Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), this won’t be easy.

Ridge blames Bill

After seeing Steffy in the hospital after the accident, Ridge is furious with Bill. He believes he should pay for what happened.

This may be the thing that pushes Brooke and Bill back together.

Remember, Ridge acted similarly to his wife when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) went over the cliff. With news coming out that he is married to Shauna (Denise Richards) after their Vegas trip, why wouldn’t Brooke end up with Bill?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.