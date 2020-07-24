The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Detective Sanchez returns and Sally must face the music

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise more drama is on the way.

As the soap begins airing its second week of new episodes following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stories are heating up.

Everything was gearing up for what would have been May sweeps, so the next few weeks should see things spiced up in a very big way.

Detective Sanchez returns

It looks like Bill (Don Diamont) is going to have to answer for what happened to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He didn’t hit her on purpose, but not everyone will believe that.

He will talk to Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez). There will be plenty of questions, primarily because of Bill and Steffy’s past.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t going to be forgiving. He won’t believe that it was an accident. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) may be more apt to think it was unintentional based on the incident with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and the cliff.

Sally’s story unfolds

After a week of things coming unraveled, it appears that Sally (Courtney Hope) will have to answer for her actions. Her medical crisis was completely made up, but now, it looks like she may have something going on. Could her deranged actions have caused something to happen to her?

How will Penny (Monica Ruiz) be able to explain away her actions? She is at risk of losing her medical license if Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) decide to take things to the authorities. After being so understanding with Sally, how will this couple move past the betrayal she laid on them?

Meanwhile, Sally will have to come clean with everyone. Katie (Heather Tom) still believes she is dying. She even went to bat for the designer with Ridge and Steffy. Will Sally be able to find a way to stay at Forrester, or have her decisions cost her everything?

When did The Bold and the Beautiful resume filming?

Currently, The Bold and the Beautiful has been in production for a few weeks. They were able to get new episodes out fairly quickly because there were pre-shot scenes that were unedited before the production shutdown.

It is unclear what the current turnaround is, but it looks like the soap will be able to keep new episodes coming.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.